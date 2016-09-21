Designated Survivor 2016 - 2019 episode 15 season 1
7.3Rate
10 votes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 121 September 2016
The First Day
Season 1 / Episode 228 September 2016
The Confession
Season 1 / Episode 35 October 2016
The Enemy
Season 1 / Episode 412 October 2016
The Mission
Season 1 / Episode 526 October 2016
The Interrogation
Season 1 / Episode 69 November 2016
The Traitor
Season 1 / Episode 716 November 2016
The Results
Season 1 / Episode 830 November 2016
The Blueprint
Season 1 / Episode 97 December 2016
The Oath
Season 1 / Episode 1014 December 2016
Warriors
Season 1 / Episode 118 March 2017
The End of the Beginning
Season 1 / Episode 1215 March 2017
Backfire
Season 1 / Episode 1322 March 2017
Commander-in-Chief
Season 1 / Episode 1429 March 2017
One Hundred Days
Season 1 / Episode 155 April 2017
Party Lines
Season 1 / Episode 1612 April 2017
The Ninth Seat
Season 1 / Episode 1719 April 2017
Lazarus
Season 1 / Episode 1826 April 2017
Misalliance
Season 1 / Episode 193 May 2017
Bombshell
Season 1 / Episode 2010 May 2017
Brace for Impact
Season 1 / Episode 2117 May 2017
В 1 сезоне 15 серии сериала «Последний кандидат» близится сотый день пребывания Тома Киркмана во главе США. Однако юбилей отходит на второй план ввиду очередного чрезвычайного происшествия. Уэллс и Этвуд выходят на след подозрительной женщины.
