"Deadly Class" is a young American series based on the eponymous comic book series. The show was produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of "The Avengers". "Deadly Class" aired on the Sy Fy channel and lasted only one season. The series is set in the late 20th century and follows the story of a homeless orphan named Marcus who ends up in a secretive school that teaches martial arts. Alongside other students, he learns to kill with a single move, break limbs with a flick of the wrist, and torture people to exhaustion.

Expand