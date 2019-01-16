Menu
Russian
Ratings
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Deadly Class

Deadly Class (2019 - 2019)

Deadly Class 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Deadly Class" is a young American series based on the eponymous comic book series. The show was produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of "The Avengers". "Deadly Class" aired on the Sy Fy channel and lasted only one season. The series is set in the late 20th century and follows the story of a homeless orphan named Marcus who ends up in a secretive school that teaches martial arts. Alongside other students, he learns to kill with a single move, break limbs with a flick of the wrist, and torture people to exhaustion.
Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong Master Lin
Liam James
Liam James Billy Bennett
Benjamin Wadsworth Marcus Lopez Arguello
María Gabriela de Faria
María Gabriela de Faria Maria
Luke Tennie Willie
Lana Condor
Lana Condor Saya
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Deadly Class - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
