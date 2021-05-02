Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Legends of Tomorrow Seasons Season 6 Episode 4

Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 4 season 6

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 6 all episodes
Ground Control to Sara Lance
Season 6 / Episode 1 2 May 2021
Meat: The Legends
Season 6 / Episode 2 9 May 2021
The Ex-Factor
Season 6 / Episode 3 16 May 2021
Bay Of Squids
Season 6 / Episode 4 23 May 2021
The Satanist's Apprentice
Season 6 / Episode 5 6 June 2021
Bishop's Gambit
Season 6 / Episode 6 13 June 2021
Back to the Finale Part II
Season 6 / Episode 7 20 June 2021
Stressed Western
Season 6 / Episode 8 27 June 2021
This is Gus
Season 6 / Episode 9 11 July 2021
Bad Blood
Season 6 / Episode 10 18 July 2021
The Final Frame
Season 6 / Episode 11 8 August 2021
Bored on Board Onboard
Season 6 / Episode 12 15 August 2021
Silence of the Sonograms
Season 6 / Episode 13 22 August 2021
There Will Be Brood
Season 6 / Episode 14 29 August 2021
The Fungus Amongus
Season 6 / Episode 15 5 September 2021
Episode description

В 6 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня», к удивлению всех, Рори решает взять на себя командование — ему удается найти местоположение нового Чужого. Увы, инопланетянин скрывается на Земле во время кубинского ракетного кризиса...

