Dash & Lily

Dash & Lily (2020 - 2020)

Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 26 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes

TV series description

"Dash & Lily" is a romantic series created by the streaming platform Netflix. The show is based on a series of books for teenagers with the same name. The plot of the series revolves around two teenagers living in New York City. Just before Christmas, a high school student named Lily hides her notebook with an unusual message in one of the bookstores. It is by chance that Dash comes across it during a lonely walk. As the story unfolds, the characters start communicating by leaving messages for each other in the notebook, avoiding personal interaction.
Cast
James Saito
Austin Abrams
Midori Francis
Dante Brown
Michael Cyril Creighton
Troy Iwata
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Dash & Lily - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Stills
