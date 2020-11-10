"Dash & Lily" is a romantic series created by the streaming platform Netflix. The show is based on a series of books for teenagers with the same name. The plot of the series revolves around two teenagers living in New York City. Just before Christmas, a high school student named Lily hides her notebook with an unusual message in one of the bookstores. It is by chance that Dash comes across it during a lonely walk. As the story unfolds, the characters start communicating by leaving messages for each other in the notebook, avoiding personal interaction.

Expand