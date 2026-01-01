Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Midori Francis
Midori Francis Midori Francis
Kinoafisha Persons Midori Francis

Midori Francis

Midori Francis

Date of Birth
16 April 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Sex Lives of College Girls 7.4
The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021)
Dash & Lily 7.3
Dash & Lily (2020)
Good Boys 6.7
Good Boys (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Unseen 5.7
Unseen Unseen
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Sex Lives of College Girls 7.4
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Comedy 2021, USA
Afterlife of the Party 5.7
Afterlife of the Party Afterlife of the Party
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
Dash & Lily 7.3
Dash & Lily
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
Good Boys 6.7
Good Boys Good Boys
Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
News about Midori Francis’s private life
Stills from the series 'Dash and Lily'
This Netflix Series Has 100% Freshness – Yet It Remains in the Shadows of 'Squid Game' and Other Hits
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more