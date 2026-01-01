Menu
Midori Francis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
16 April 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Sex Lives of College Girls
(2021)
7.3
Dash & Lily
(2020)
6.7
Good Boys
(2019)
Filmography
Actress
5
5.7
Unseen
Unseen
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Comedy
2021, USA
5.7
Afterlife of the Party
Afterlife of the Party
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
7.3
Dash & Lily
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
6.7
Good Boys
Good Boys
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
News about Midori Francis’s private life
This Netflix Series Has 100% Freshness – Yet It Remains in the Shadows of 'Squid Game' and Other Hits
