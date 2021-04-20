"Cruel Summer" is a new American TV series in the detective thriller genre. The story takes place in the early 1990s in a small town in Texas. One beautiful day, a strange event occurs: the most popular girl in school disappears under mysterious circumstances. Quickly, a former wallflower named Jeanette takes her place. In a remarkable way, Jeanette captivates everyone around her. At this time, no one knows yet that in two years she will become one of the most despised people in the entire country...

