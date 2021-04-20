Menu
Russian
Cruel Summer
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cruel Summer (2021 - …)

Cruel Summer 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Streaming service Hulu
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

"Cruel Summer" is a new American TV series in the detective thriller genre. The story takes place in the early 1990s in a small town in Texas. One beautiful day, a strange event occurs: the most popular girl in school disappears under mysterious circumstances. Quickly, a former wallflower named Jeanette takes her place. In a remarkable way, Jeanette captivates everyone around her. At this time, no one knows yet that in two years she will become one of the most despised people in the entire country...
Sarah Drew
Harley Quinn Smith
Chiara Aurelia
Andrea Anders
Blake Lee
Benjamin J. Cain Jr.
Cruel Summer - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Cruel Summer - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 10 episodes
 
