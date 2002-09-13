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Chiara Aurelia
Chiara Aurelia Chiara Aurelia
Kinoafisha Persons Chiara Aurelia

Chiara Aurelia

Chiara Aurelia

Date of Birth
13 September 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Brave 7.4
The Brave (2017)
Cruel Summer 7.2
Cruel Summer (2021)
Tell Me Your Secrets 7.2
Tell Me Your Secrets (2021)

Filmography

Hysteria! 6.9
Hysteria!
Thriller 2024, USA
Luckiest Girl Alive 7.1
Luckiest Girl Alive Luckiest Girl Alive
Drama, Mystery 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Cruel Summer 7.2
Cruel Summer
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Tell Me Your Secrets 7.2
Tell Me Your Secrets
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Gerald's Game 6.6
Gerald's Game Gerald's Game
Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Back Roads 6.4
Back Roads Back Roads
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2018, USA
The Brave 7.4
The Brave
Drama, Action, War 2017, USA
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