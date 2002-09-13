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Filmography
Chiara Aurelia
Chiara Aurelia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chiara Aurelia
Chiara Aurelia
Chiara Aurelia
Date of Birth
13 September 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Brave
(2017)
7.2
Cruel Summer
(2021)
7.2
Tell Me Your Secrets
(2021)
Filmography
6.9
Hysteria!
Thriller
2024, USA
7.1
Luckiest Girl Alive
Luckiest Girl Alive
Drama, Mystery
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Cruel Summer
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
7.2
Tell Me Your Secrets
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
6.6
Gerald's Game
Gerald's Game
Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
6.4
Back Roads
Back Roads
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2018, USA
7.4
The Brave
Drama, Action, War
2017, USA
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