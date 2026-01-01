Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) 19 tracks. Adam Taylor, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sylvia Black, AG, Stray Cats, The Cramps, Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, VCTRYS, Pink Martini, The von Trapps, Gus Kahn, Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt, Valerie Broussard, ДЭВО, Beck Pete, Aquamarine, Peter Matthew Bauer Listen Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Pt. 4 (Original Television Soundtrack) 7 tracks. Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Listen Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Pt. 3 (Original Television Soundtrack) - EP 6 tracks. Росс Линч, Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Main Title (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Adam Taylor 1:39 2 Bad Moon Rising Creedence Clearwater Revival / John Fogerty 2:21 3 I Put a Spell on You Sylvia Black / Jay Hawkins 2:41 4 Terrible Thing AG 3:38 5 Sixteen Candles Stray Cats / Luther Dixon 2:54 6 New Kind of Kick The Cramps 3:29 7 Always Is Always Forever (feat. Kiernan Shipka, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph & Abigail Cowen) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Charles Manson 0:52 8 Black Magic Woman VCTRYS / Peter Green 3:08 9 Dream a Little Dream Pink Martini, The von Trapps, Gus Kahn, Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt / Wilbur Schwandt 3:53 10 Queen Freya Hymnal (feat. Adeline Rudolph & Abigail Cowen) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 1:41 11 Blest Be the Tie That Binds (feat. Jaz Sinclair) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / John Fawcett 2:38 12 Do-Re-Mi (feat. Miranda Otto, Tati Gabrielle, Abigail Cowen & Gavin Leatherwood) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Richard Rodgers 1:20 13 A Little Wicked Valerie Broussard 3:28 14 Girl U Want ДЭВО 3:00 15 Gently Break It Beck Pete 3:38 16 Under the Stars Aquamarine / Daniel Long 3:34 17 Divine Love to Kill Fascism Peter Matthew Bauer / Peter Bauer 5:47 18 Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly) [feat. Alvina August] Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Ларри Мори 1:19 19 Masquerade (feat. Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Gavin Leatherwood & Miranda Otto) Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina / Richard Stilgoe 2:04

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