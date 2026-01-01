Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucy Davis
Lucy Davis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy Davis
Lucy Davis
Lucy Davis
Date of Birth
2 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Black Books
(2000)
8.0
The Office
(2001)
7.7
Wonder Woman
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
2018
2017
2006
2005
2004
2001
2000
All
9
Films
5
TV Shows
4
Actress
9
Writer
1
5.7
The Villains of Valley View
Comedy, Children's, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2018, USA
7.7
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Animation, Family, Comedy
2006, Great Britain / USA
6
The TV Set
The TV Set
Drama, Comedy
2006, USA
3.8
Rag Tale
Rag Tale
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2005, USA
7.7
Shaun of the Dead
Shaun of the Dead
Horror, Comedy
2004, Great Britain / France / USA
Watch trailer
8
The Office
Comedy, Drama
2001, Great Britain
8.1
Black Books
Comedy
2000, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree