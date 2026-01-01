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Lucy Davis
Lucy Davis Lucy Davis
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy Davis

Lucy Davis

Lucy Davis

Date of Birth
2 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Black Books 8.1
Black Books (2000)
The Office 8.0
The Office (2001)
Wonder Woman 7.7
Wonder Woman (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Villains of Valley View 5.7
The Villains of Valley View
Comedy, Children's, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 7.6
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2018, USA
Wonder Woman 7.7
Wonder Woman Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties 6
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Animation, Family, Comedy 2006, Great Britain / USA
The TV Set 6
The TV Set The TV Set
Drama, Comedy 2006, USA
Rag Tale 3.8
Rag Tale Rag Tale
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
Shaun of the Dead 7.7
Shaun of the Dead Shaun of the Dead
Horror, Comedy 2004, Great Britain / France / USA
Watch trailer
The Office 8
The Office
Comedy, Drama 2001, Great Britain
Black Books 8.1
Black Books
Comedy 2000, Great Britain
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