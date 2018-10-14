"Charmed" is a multi-series mystical show that is a reboot of the eponymous series from the early 2000s. The story revolves around three sisters who discover their supernatural abilities after the tragic death of their mother. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that the heroines were never particularly close to each other. In fact, they were not even friends. The changes that occur in their lives force Mel, Maggie, and Macy to reevaluate their relationships and become truly family. In each new episode, the heroines confront terrifying demons who hunt them down because of their powerful magical powers.

