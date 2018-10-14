Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Charmed poster
Charmed poster
Charmed poster
Ratings
5.5 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Charmed

Charmed (2018 - …)

Charmed 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 54 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Charmed" is a multi-series mystical show that is a reboot of the eponymous series from the early 2000s. The story revolves around three sisters who discover their supernatural abilities after the tragic death of their mother. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that the heroines were never particularly close to each other. In fact, they were not even friends. The changes that occur in their lives force Mel, Maggie, and Macy to reevaluate their relationships and become truly family. In each new episode, the heroines confront terrifying demons who hunt them down because of their powerful magical powers.
Зачарованные - trailer четвертого сезона
Charmed  trailer четвертого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Constance M. Burge
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Ser'Darius Blain
Ser'Darius Blain Galvin Burdette
Madeleine Mantock
Madeleine Mantock Macy Vaughn
Ellen Tamaki
Ellen Tamaki Niko Hamada
Rupert Evans
Rupert Evans Harry Greenwood
Poppy Drayton
Poppy Drayton Abigael Jameson-Caine
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Charmed - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 22 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 19 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 18 episodes
 
Charmed - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more