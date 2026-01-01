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Ellen Tamaki
Ellen Tamaki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellen Tamaki
Ellen Tamaki
Ellen Tamaki
Date of Birth
5 July 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
The Housemaid
(2025)
7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
(2020)
7.3
Manifest
(2018)
Filmography
7.7
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
5
Charmed
Drama, Detective, Mystery
2018, USA
7.3
Manifest
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2018, USA
Show more
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