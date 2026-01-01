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Ellen Tamaki
Ellen Tamaki Ellen Tamaki
Kinoafisha Persons Ellen Tamaki

Ellen Tamaki

Ellen Tamaki

Date of Birth
5 July 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Housemaid 7.7
The Housemaid (2025)
FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted (2020)
Manifest 7.3
Manifest (2018)

Filmography

The Housemaid 7.7
The Housemaid The Housemaid
Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Charmed 5
Charmed
Drama, Detective, Mystery 2018, USA
Manifest 7.3
Manifest
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2018, USA
Show more
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