Chernobyl: Zone of Exclusion poster
Chernobyl: Zone of Exclusion All seasons

Чернобыль: Зона отчуждения 16+
Production year 2014
Country Russia
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
TV channel ТВ-3
Streaming service Premier

Series rating

0.0
Rate 8 votes
7.1 IMDb
All seasons of "Chernobyl: Zone of Exclusion"
Chernobyl: Zone of Exclusion - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 13 October 2014 - 23 October 2014
 
Chernobyl: Zone of Exclusion - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 10 November 2017 - 1 December 2017
 
Chernobyl: Zone of Exclusion - Season 3 Season 3
3 episodes 19 September 2019 - 3 October 2019
 
