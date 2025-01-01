Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Breaking Bad Quotes

Breaking Bad quotes

Walter White Who are you talking to right now? Who is it you think you see? Do you know how much I make a year? I mean, even if I told you, you wouldn't believe it. Do you know what would happen if I suddenly decided to stop going into work? A business big enough that it could be listed on the NASDAQ goes belly up. Disappears. It ceases to exist, without me. No, you clearly don't know who you're talking to, so let me clue you in. I am not in danger, Skyler. I AM the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No! I am the one who knocks!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Jesse Pinkman Bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter White I am not in danger, I am the danger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse Pinkman So you do have a plan? Yeah, Mr. White! Yeah, science!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saul Goodman Better call Saul!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Skyler White If I have to hear one more time that you did this for the family...
Walter White I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And... I was really... I was alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter White I won.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse Pinkman [triumphantly] Yeah, bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse Pinkman Nah, come on man. Some straight like you, giant stick up his ass at like what, sixty, he's just gonna break bad?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse Pinkman I'm a blowfish, yo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter White I've got your restraining order right here.
[grabs crotch]
Walter White Restrain this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Declan (Ferreira, Louis) Who the hell are ya?
Walter White You know.
Walter White You all know exactly who I am.
Walter White Say my name.
Declan (Ferreira, Louis) Do what? I don't...
Declan (Ferreira, Louis) I don't have a damn clue who the hell you are.
Walter White Yeah, you do. I'm the cook.
Walter White I'm the man who killed Gus Fring.
Declan (Ferreira, Louis) Bullshit. Cartel got Fring.
Walter White Are you sure?
Walter White That's right.
Walter White Now... say my name.
Declan (Ferreira, Louis) Heisenberg.
Walter White You're goddamn right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike No more half measures.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter White I watched Jane die. I was there. And I watched her die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Skyler White And why did it feel so good?
Walter White Because it's illegal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Beneke [Opens door] Can I help you?
Kuby Yeah! Thanks.
[Kuby and Huell walk past Beneke, into Beneke's house]
Ted Beneke Hey, you can't just... what's this about?
Kuby I'll tell you what this is about, Mr. Beneke. It's about you and me doing our best to keep Huell happy.
Ted Beneke Huell? Who's Huell?
Kuby [Pointing at Huell] This is Huell. Huell, are you happy?
Huell Reasonably.
Kuby What would make you unhappy?
Huell This little mofo not doing what he's told.
Kuby And if you were to become unhappy, Mr. Beneke wouldn't care for that?
Huell I'm gonna say "no".
Kuby [to Beneke] Well, there you have it! Let's go find your checkbook.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter White Never give up control.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse Pinkman You have a great rest of your life, kid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse Pinkman Blowfish this up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike Do I have to state the obvious? I was never here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mob Doctor That man pays my salary!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teacher [Plane Crash Assembly] Let's keep it secular, okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Talking it through? What, like to a Psychiatrist? No, go down that road you can kiss your Career Goodbye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike You will be made Whole.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter White This could have been avoided.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter White [Sees something on TV and does it himself. The "Bandura Effect"]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more