Ted Beneke
[Opens door] Can I help you?
Kuby
Yeah! Thanks.
[Kuby and Huell walk past Beneke, into Beneke's house]
Ted Beneke
Hey, you can't just... what's this about?
Kuby
I'll tell you what this is about, Mr. Beneke. It's about you and me doing our best to keep Huell happy.
Ted Beneke
Huell? Who's Huell?
Kuby
[Pointing at Huell] This is Huell. Huell, are you happy?
Huell
Reasonably.
Kuby
What would make you unhappy?
Huell
This little mofo not doing what he's told.
Kuby
And if you were to become unhappy, Mr. Beneke wouldn't care for that?
Huell
I'm gonna say "no".
Kuby
[to Beneke] Well, there you have it! Let's go find your checkbook.