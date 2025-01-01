Ted Beneke [Opens door] Can I help you?

Kuby Yeah! Thanks.

[Kuby and Huell walk past Beneke, into Beneke's house]

Ted Beneke Hey, you can't just... what's this about?

Kuby I'll tell you what this is about, Mr. Beneke. It's about you and me doing our best to keep Huell happy.

Ted Beneke Huell? Who's Huell?

Kuby [Pointing at Huell] This is Huell. Huell, are you happy?

Huell Reasonably.

Kuby What would make you unhappy?

Huell This little mofo not doing what he's told.

Kuby And if you were to become unhappy, Mr. Beneke wouldn't care for that?

Huell I'm gonna say "no".