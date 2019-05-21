This is an adventure drama about an exceptional expert specializing in antiquities and artifacts, as well as a cunning thief. These two very different individuals join forces to expose a ruthless terrorist. The heroes are determined to ensure that justice prevails at any cost. Danny McNamara, a former FBI agent, has extensive knowledge of stolen artworks and antiques. Lexi Vaziri is a skilled art thief who accuses Danny of her father's death. Together, they embark on a mission to bring down the terrorist and uncover the truth.

