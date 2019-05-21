Menu
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Blood & Treasure

Blood & Treasure (2019 - …)

Blood & Treasure 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS
Streaming service Paramount+
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

This is an adventure drama about an exceptional expert specializing in antiquities and artifacts, as well as a cunning thief. These two very different individuals join forces to expose a ruthless terrorist. The heroes are determined to ensure that justice prevails at any cost. Danny McNamara, a former FBI agent, has extensive knowledge of stolen artworks and antiques. Lexi Vaziri is a skilled art thief who accuses Danny of her father's death. Together, they embark on a mission to bring down the terrorist and uncover the truth.
Creator
Matthew Federman
Stephen Scaia
Alishia Koppola Ana Castillo
Oded Fehr
Oded Fehr Karim Farouk
Katia Winter
Katia Winter Gwen Karlsson
James Callis
James Callis Simon Hardwick
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.8
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Blood & Treasure - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 13 episodes
 
Blood & Treasure - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 13 episodes
 
Stills
