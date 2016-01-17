The TV series "Billions" is a thrilling drama about influential politicians in the world of big business in New York. At the center of the story is Chuck Rhoades, a cunning and insightful federal prosecutor, and Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, an ambitious and brilliant hedge fund king. They fiercely compete for authority and money, trying to outsmart each other. Each of them uses their extraordinary abilities and power, which have already helped them along the way. In this provocative and modern show, the stakes are in the billions!

