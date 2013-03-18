Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Bates Motel All seasons
Bates Motel
18+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
A&E
Series rating
5.1
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
All seasons of "Bates Motel"
Season 1
10 episodes
18 March 2013 - 20 May 2013
Season 2
10 episodes
3 March 2014 - 5 May 2014
Season 3
10 episodes
9 March 2015 - 11 May 2015
Season 4
10 episodes
7 March 2016 - 16 May 2016
Season 5
10 episodes
20 February 2017 - 24 April 2017
