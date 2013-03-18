Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Bates Motel poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bates Motel Seasons

Bates Motel All seasons

Bates Motel 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel A&E

Series rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Bates Motel"
Bates Motel - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 18 March 2013 - 20 May 2013
 
Bates Motel - Season 2 Season 2
10 episodes 3 March 2014 - 5 May 2014
 
Bates Motel - Season 3 Season 3
10 episodes 9 March 2015 - 11 May 2015
 
Bates Motel - Season 4 Season 4
10 episodes 7 March 2016 - 16 May 2016
 
Bates Motel - Season 5 Season 5
10 episodes 20 February 2017 - 24 April 2017
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more