Arrested Development 2003 - 2019 episode 2 season 5
Family Leave
Season 5 / Episode 129 May 2018
Self-Deportation
Season 5 / Episode 229 May 2018
Everyone Gets Atrophy
Season 5 / Episode 329 May 2018
An Old Start
Season 5 / Episode 429 May 2018
Sinking Feelings
Season 5 / Episode 529 May 2018
Emotional Baggage
Season 5 / Episode 629 May 2018
Rom-Traum
Season 5 / Episode 729 May 2018
Premature Independence
Season 5 / Episode 829 May 2018
Unexpected Company
Season 5 / Episode 915 March 2019
Taste Makers
Season 5 / Episode 1015 March 2019
Chain Migration
Season 5 / Episode 1115 March 2019
Check Mates
Season 5 / Episode 1215 March 2019
The Untethered Sole
Season 5 / Episode 1315 March 2019
Saving for Arraignment Day
Season 5 / Episode 1415 March 2019
Courting Disasters
Season 5 / Episode 1515 March 2019
The Fallout
Season 5 / Episode 1615 March 2019
Episode description
В 5 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Задержка в развитии» Майкл придумывает план, как воссоединить семью: Бастер должен спрятаться на трое суток, после чего они забьют тревогу из-за его «исчезновения». А Мэйби и Джордж Майкл отправляются в Мексику.
