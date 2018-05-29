Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Arrested Development Seasons Season 5 Episode 3

Arrested Development 2003 - 2019 episode 3 season 5

7.6 Rate
10 votes
"Arrested Development" season 5 all episodes
Family Leave
Season 5 / Episode 1 29 May 2018
Self-Deportation
Season 5 / Episode 2 29 May 2018
Everyone Gets Atrophy
Season 5 / Episode 3 29 May 2018
An Old Start
Season 5 / Episode 4 29 May 2018
Sinking Feelings
Season 5 / Episode 5 29 May 2018
Emotional Baggage
Season 5 / Episode 6 29 May 2018
Rom-Traum
Season 5 / Episode 7 29 May 2018
Premature Independence
Season 5 / Episode 8 29 May 2018
Unexpected Company
Season 5 / Episode 9 15 March 2019
Taste Makers
Season 5 / Episode 10 15 March 2019
Chain Migration
Season 5 / Episode 11 15 March 2019
Check Mates
Season 5 / Episode 12 15 March 2019
The Untethered Sole
Season 5 / Episode 13 15 March 2019
Saving for Arraignment Day
Season 5 / Episode 14 15 March 2019
Courting Disasters
Season 5 / Episode 15 15 March 2019
The Fallout
Season 5 / Episode 16 15 March 2019
Episode description

В 5 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Задержка в развитии» вся семья собирается вместе, чтобы сняться в рекламном видео Линдси. В то же время Мэйби становится консультантом в предвыборной кампании мамы, а Блутов награждают званием «Семья года».

