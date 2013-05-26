Arrested Development 2003 - 2019 episode 1 season 4
7.5Rate
10 votes
"Arrested Development" season 4 all episodes
Flight of the Phoenix
Season 4 / Episode 126 May 2013
Borderline Personalities
Season 4 / Episode 226 May 2013
Indian Takers
Season 4 / Episode 326 May 2013
The B. Team
Season 4 / Episode 426 May 2013
A New Start
Season 4 / Episode 526 May 2013
Double Crossers
Season 4 / Episode 626 May 2013
Colony Collapse
Season 4 / Episode 726 May 2013
Red Hairing
Season 4 / Episode 826 May 2013
Smashed
Season 4 / Episode 926 May 2013
Queen B.
Season 4 / Episode 1026 May 2013
A New Attitude
Season 4 / Episode 1126 May 2013
Señoritis
Season 4 / Episode 1226 May 2013
It Gets Better
Season 4 / Episode 1326 May 2013
Off the Hook
Season 4 / Episode 1426 May 2013
Blockheads
Season 4 / Episode 1526 May 2013
Episode description
В 4 сезоне 1 серии сериала «Задержка в развитии» Джордж Майкл, Мэйби и Пихаунд устраивают голосование, по итогам которого Майкл вынужден покинуть студенческое общежитие. Так Майкл решает вернуться домой и найти себе новую деятельность.
