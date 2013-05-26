Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Arrested Development Seasons Season 4 Episode 4

Arrested Development 2003 - 2019 episode 4 season 4

Flight of the Phoenix
Season 4 / Episode 1 26 May 2013
Borderline Personalities
Season 4 / Episode 2 26 May 2013
Indian Takers
Season 4 / Episode 3 26 May 2013
The B. Team
Season 4 / Episode 4 26 May 2013
A New Start
Season 4 / Episode 5 26 May 2013
Double Crossers
Season 4 / Episode 6 26 May 2013
Colony Collapse
Season 4 / Episode 7 26 May 2013
Red Hairing
Season 4 / Episode 8 26 May 2013
Smashed
Season 4 / Episode 9 26 May 2013
Queen B.
Season 4 / Episode 10 26 May 2013
A New Attitude
Season 4 / Episode 11 26 May 2013
Señoritis
Season 4 / Episode 12 26 May 2013
It Gets Better
Season 4 / Episode 13 26 May 2013
Off the Hook
Season 4 / Episode 14 26 May 2013
Blockheads
Season 4 / Episode 15 26 May 2013
Episode description

В 4 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Задержка в развитии» известный режиссер Рон Говард предлагает Майклу снять фильм на основе жизни Блутов. Так Майкл становится продюсером кинокартины, которая состоится, только если каждый член семьи подпишет согласие.

