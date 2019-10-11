"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" is a Canadian horror series produced by Nickelodeon. The new show is a reboot of the once-popular television series of the same name. The story revolves around a secret children's society called the Midnight Society, who gather in a forest clearing to tell each other the scariest stories they can come up with. Usually, these stories are made up. However, sometimes even imagination can become reality. This is exactly what happens to the protagonist of the first season, Rachel. After meeting the members of the Midnight Society, she tells a terrifying legend about a traveling circus that kidnaps children. The situation takes a new turn when an attraction arrives in their town that perfectly matches Rachel's descriptions...

