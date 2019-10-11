Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Are You Afraid of the Dark? poster
Are You Afraid of the Dark? poster
Ratings
5.7 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019 - …)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Nickelodeon
Runtime 5 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" is a Canadian horror series produced by Nickelodeon. The new show is a reboot of the once-popular television series of the same name. The story revolves around a secret children's society called the Midnight Society, who gather in a forest clearing to tell each other the scariest stories they can come up with. Usually, these stories are made up. However, sometimes even imagination can become reality. This is exactly what happens to the protagonist of the first season, Rachel. After meeting the members of the Midnight Society, she tells a terrifying legend about a traveling circus that kidnaps children. The situation takes a new turn when an attraction arrives in their town that perfectly matches Rachel's descriptions...
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Rafael Casal
Rafael Casal Mr. Tophat
Sam Ashe Arnold
Sam Ashe Arnold Gavin
Jeremy Ray Taylor
Jeremy Ray Taylor Graham
Miya Cech
Miya Cech Akiko
Lyliana Wray
Lyliana Wray Rachel
Tamara Smart
Tamara Smart Louise
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Are You Afraid of the Dark? - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 3 episodes
 
Are You Afraid of the Dark? - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 6 episodes
 
Are You Afraid of the Dark? - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more