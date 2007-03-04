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Miya Cech
Miya Cech Miya Cech
Kinoafisha Persons Miya Cech

Miya Cech

Miya Cech

Date of Birth
4 March 2007
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

American Girl: Corinne Tan 7.8
American Girl: Corinne Tan (2023)
American Housewife 7.2
American Housewife (2016)
Are You Afraid of the Dark? 6.8
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019)

Filmography

Marshmallow 6.6
Marshmallow Marshmallow
Horror, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah 5.8
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
American Girl: Corinne Tan 7.8
American Girl: Corinne Tan American Girl: Corinne Tan
Drama, Family 2023, Canada
A Great Divide 5.7
A Great Divide A Great Divide
Drama 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Santa Clauses 6.2
The Santa Clauses
Comedy 2022, USA
Surfside Girls 5.9
Surfside Girls
Drama, Children's, Family 2022, USA
Are You Afraid of the Dark? 6.8
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Fantasy, Horror 2019, USA
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Horror 2019, Canada
Show more
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