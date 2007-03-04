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Filmography
Miya Cech
Miya Cech
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miya Cech
Miya Cech
Miya Cech
Date of Birth
4 March 2007
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
American Girl: Corinne Tan
(2023)
7.2
American Housewife
(2016)
6.8
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
(2019)
Filmography
6.6
Marshmallow
Marshmallow
Horror, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
5.8
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
American Girl: Corinne Tan
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Drama, Family
2023, Canada
5.7
A Great Divide
A Great Divide
Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Santa Clauses
Comedy
2022, USA
5.9
Surfside Girls
Drama, Children's, Family
2022, USA
6.8
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Fantasy, Horror
2019, USA
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Horror
2019, Canada
Show more
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