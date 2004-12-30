Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyliana Wray
Lyliana Wray
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyliana Wray
Lyliana Wray
Lyliana Wray
Date of Birth
30 December 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
(2019)
3.6
Maximum Ride
(2016)
0.0
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
2019
2016
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
6.8
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Fantasy, Horror
2019, USA
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Horror
2019, Canada
3.6
Maximum Ride
Maximum Ride
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2016, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree