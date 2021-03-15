"Al-Kapotnya" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of crime comedy. The story revolves around the work of the employees of the department for juvenile affairs. Typically, law enforcement officers have to deal with cases of petty theft, fights, and other not particularly dangerous crimes. The main character, a good police officer named Pasha, is determined to "save" the souls of juvenile offenders. He not only helps hooligans avoid prison sentences but also guides them towards high moral and ethical values. Unfortunately, when a teenager enters the life of the main character, who has crossed paths with the mafia, Pasha realizes that it is impossible to help everyone.

