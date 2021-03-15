Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Al-Kapotnya poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Al-Kapotnya

Al-Kapotnya (2021 - …)

Аль-Капотня 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Пятница!
Runtime 5 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

"Al-Kapotnya" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of crime comedy. The story revolves around the work of the employees of the department for juvenile affairs. Typically, law enforcement officers have to deal with cases of petty theft, fights, and other not particularly dangerous crimes. The main character, a good police officer named Pasha, is determined to "save" the souls of juvenile offenders. He not only helps hooligans avoid prison sentences but also guides them towards high moral and ethical values. Unfortunately, when a teenager enters the life of the main character, who has crossed paths with the mafia, Pasha realizes that it is impossible to help everyone.
Cast
Cast
Maksim Kostromykin
Maksim Kostromykin
Denis Vasilev
Denis Vasilev
Mariya Starotorzhskaya
Mariya Starotorzhskaya
Vladislav Pavlov
Vladislav Pavlov
Marusya Klimova
Marusya Klimova
Sergey Shatalov
Sergey Shatalov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Al-Kapotnya - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more