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Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 2017, season 2020

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Kinoafisha TV Shows Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Seasons Season 2020
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 12+
Season premiere 12 January 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 42
Runtime 21 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 8
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
The Terror! Enko Onikuma!
Season 2020 Episode 1
12 January 2020
The Mind Jutsu That Lost to Potato Chips
Season 2020 Episode 2
19 January 2020
The Shinobi Prison: Hozuki Castle
Season 2020 Episode 3
26 January 2020
A Test of Willpower
Season 2020 Episode 4
2 February 2020
The Criminal Targeting Kokuri
Season 2020 Episode 5
9 February 2020
Kokuri's Secret
Season 2020 Episode 6
16 February 2020
Breaking Out of Hozuki Castle
Season 2020 Episode 7
23 February 2020
Executing the Prison Break
Season 2020 Episode 8
1 March 2020
The Fateful Moonlit Battle
Season 2020 Episode 9
8 March 2020
A New Mission!!
Season 2020 Episode 10
15 March 2020
Friends!!
Season 2020 Episode 11
22 March 2020
The Value of a Hidden Ace
Season 2020 Episode 12
29 March 2020
Boruto and Tento
Season 2020 Episode 13
5 April 2020
Developing One's Medical Ninjutsu
Season 2020 Episode 14
12 April 2020
Harmony in Gold
Season 2020 Episode 15
19 April 2020
Himawari's Ninja Trial Session!!
Season 2020 Episode 16
26 April 2020
Mitsuki's Rainy Day
Season 2020 Episode 17
5 July 2020
I Can't Stay in my Slim Form
Season 2020 Episode 18
12 July 2020
Kara's Footprints
Season 2020 Episode 19
19 July 2020
The Man Who Disappeared
Season 2020 Episode 20
26 July 2020
The Hashirama Cell
Season 2020 Episode 21
2 August 2020
To The Land of Silence
Season 2020 Episode 22
9 August 2020
The Castle of Nightmares
Season 2020 Episode 23
16 August 2020
Escaping the Tightening Net
Season 2020 Episode 24
23 August 2020
The Pursuers
Season 2020 Episode 25
30 August 2020
The Forbidden Jutsu of Death
Season 2020 Episode 26
6 September 2020
The Quadruplets' Duty
Season 2020 Episode 27
13 September 2020
Death Match
Season 2020 Episode 28
20 September 2020
Their Decision
Season 2020 Episode 29
27 September 2020
Training Begins!
Season 2020 Episode 30
4 October 2020
A Joint Mission with the Sand
Season 2020 Episode 31
11 October 2020
A New Rasengan
Season 2020 Episode 32
18 October 2020
The Results of Training
Season 2020 Episode 33
25 October 2020
A Signature of Fear
Season 2020 Episode 34
1 November 2020
The Secret Behind the Underground Room
Season 2020 Episode 35
8 November 2020
The Revival of the Divine Tree
Season 2020 Episode 36
15 November 2020
Beyond the Limits!
Season 2020 Episode 37
22 November 2020
Blockade the A-Un Gate!
Season 2020 Episode 38
29 November 2020
The Iron Wall's Sensing System
Season 2020 Episode 39
6 December 2020
Our Fathers' Example
Season 2020 Episode 40
13 December 2020
Victor's Scheme
Season 2020 Episode 41
20 December 2020
The Assassin, Mugino
Season 2020 Episode 42
27 December 2020
TV series release schedule
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