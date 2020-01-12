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Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 2017, season 2020
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Seasons
Season 2020
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
12+
Season premiere
12 January 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
42
Runtime
21 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 8
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
The Terror! Enko Onikuma!
Season 2020
Episode 1
12 January 2020
The Mind Jutsu That Lost to Potato Chips
Season 2020
Episode 2
19 January 2020
The Shinobi Prison: Hozuki Castle
Season 2020
Episode 3
26 January 2020
A Test of Willpower
Season 2020
Episode 4
2 February 2020
The Criminal Targeting Kokuri
Season 2020
Episode 5
9 February 2020
Kokuri's Secret
Season 2020
Episode 6
16 February 2020
Breaking Out of Hozuki Castle
Season 2020
Episode 7
23 February 2020
Executing the Prison Break
Season 2020
Episode 8
1 March 2020
The Fateful Moonlit Battle
Season 2020
Episode 9
8 March 2020
A New Mission!!
Season 2020
Episode 10
15 March 2020
Friends!!
Season 2020
Episode 11
22 March 2020
The Value of a Hidden Ace
Season 2020
Episode 12
29 March 2020
Boruto and Tento
Season 2020
Episode 13
5 April 2020
Developing One's Medical Ninjutsu
Season 2020
Episode 14
12 April 2020
Harmony in Gold
Season 2020
Episode 15
19 April 2020
Himawari's Ninja Trial Session!!
Season 2020
Episode 16
26 April 2020
Mitsuki's Rainy Day
Season 2020
Episode 17
5 July 2020
I Can't Stay in my Slim Form
Season 2020
Episode 18
12 July 2020
Kara's Footprints
Season 2020
Episode 19
19 July 2020
The Man Who Disappeared
Season 2020
Episode 20
26 July 2020
The Hashirama Cell
Season 2020
Episode 21
2 August 2020
To The Land of Silence
Season 2020
Episode 22
9 August 2020
The Castle of Nightmares
Season 2020
Episode 23
16 August 2020
Escaping the Tightening Net
Season 2020
Episode 24
23 August 2020
The Pursuers
Season 2020
Episode 25
30 August 2020
The Forbidden Jutsu of Death
Season 2020
Episode 26
6 September 2020
The Quadruplets' Duty
Season 2020
Episode 27
13 September 2020
Death Match
Season 2020
Episode 28
20 September 2020
Their Decision
Season 2020
Episode 29
27 September 2020
Training Begins!
Season 2020
Episode 30
4 October 2020
A Joint Mission with the Sand
Season 2020
Episode 31
11 October 2020
A New Rasengan
Season 2020
Episode 32
18 October 2020
The Results of Training
Season 2020
Episode 33
25 October 2020
A Signature of Fear
Season 2020
Episode 34
1 November 2020
The Secret Behind the Underground Room
Season 2020
Episode 35
8 November 2020
The Revival of the Divine Tree
Season 2020
Episode 36
15 November 2020
Beyond the Limits!
Season 2020
Episode 37
22 November 2020
Blockade the A-Un Gate!
Season 2020
Episode 38
29 November 2020
The Iron Wall's Sensing System
Season 2020
Episode 39
6 December 2020
Our Fathers' Example
Season 2020
Episode 40
13 December 2020
Victor's Scheme
Season 2020
Episode 41
20 December 2020
The Assassin, Mugino
Season 2020
Episode 42
27 December 2020
TV series release schedule
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