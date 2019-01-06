Menu
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 2017, season 2019

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 12+
Season premiere 6 January 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 51
Runtime 25 hours 30 minutes

Clash, Kokuyou!!
Season 2019 Episode 1
6 January 2019
A Piercing Heart
Season 2019 Episode 2
13 January 2019
Mitsuki and Sekiei
Season 2019 Episode 3
20 January 2019
Ohnoki's Will
Season 2019 Episode 4
27 January 2019
A New Ordinary
Season 2019 Episode 5
3 February 2019
Parent and Child Day
Season 2019 Episode 6
10 February 2019
A Heaping Helping! The Eating Contest!
Season 2019 Episode 7
17 February 2019
Tactics for Getting Along with Your Daughter
Season 2019 Episode 8
24 February 2019
Blood, Sweat and Tears
Season 2019 Episode 9
3 March 2019
Shikadai's Decision
Season 2019 Episode 10
10 March 2019
The Cursed Forest
Season 2019 Episode 11
17 March 2019
Jugo and the Cursed Mark
Season 2019 Episode 12
24 March 2019
The Predestined Path
Season 2019 Episode 13
31 March 2019
Jugo's Reinforcements
Season 2019 Episode 14
7 April 2019
Melee!
Season 2019 Episode 15
14 April 2019
Migration Season
Season 2019 Episode 16
21 April 2019
The Little Roommate
Season 2019 Episode 17
28 April 2019
A Wound on the Heart
Season 2019 Episode 18
5 May 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The S-Rank Mission!!
Season 2019 Episode 19
12 May 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Dog and Cat War!
Season 2019 Episode 20
19 May 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Haunted Inn!!
Season 2019 Episode 21
26 May 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Potato Chips and the Giant Boulder!!
Season 2019 Episode 22
2 June 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Resurrection Hot Springs!!
Season 2019 Episode 23
9 June 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Mirai's King!
Season 2019 Episode 24
16 June 2019
The Chuunin Selection Conference
Season 2019 Episode 25
23 June 2019
The Qualities of a Captain
Season 2019 Episode 26
30 June 2019
Cards Proxy War!!
Season 2019 Episode 27
7 July 2019
Team 25
Season 2019 Episode 28
14 July 2019
Konohamaru and Remon
Season 2019 Episode 29
21 July 2019
Remon's Secret
Season 2019 Episode 30
28 July 2019
Something That Steals Memories
Season 2019 Episode 31
4 August 2019
Konohamaru's Ninja Way
Season 2019 Episode 32
11 August 2019
With Sasuke as the Goal
Season 2019 Episode 33
18 August 2019
The Entrusted Mission: Protect the One Tails!
Season 2019 Episode 34
25 August 2019
The Puppet Battle!!
Season 2019 Episode 35
1 September 2019
Urashiki Returns!!
Season 2019 Episode 36
8 September 2019
Decision Time
Season 2019 Episode 37
15 September 2019
Boruto and Shinki
Season 2019 Episode 38
22 September 2019
Shukaku's Trick
Season 2019 Episode 39
29 September 2019
Make-out Tactics!
Season 2019 Episode 40
6 October 2019
Urashiki's Target!
Season 2019 Episode 41
13 October 2019
The Village Hidden in the Leaves
Season 2019 Episode 42
20 October 2019
Genin, Assemble!!
Season 2019 Episode 43
27 October 2019
The Power of the Nine Tails
Season 2019 Episode 44
3 November 2019
Jiraiya's Assignment
Season 2019 Episode 45
10 November 2019
A Village Without Sasuke
Season 2019 Episode 46
24 November 2019
The Power to See the Future
Season 2019 Episode 47
1 December 2019
The Last Battle: Urashiki
Season 2019 Episode 48
8 December 2019
Crossing Time!
Season 2019 Episode 49
15 December 2019
The Samurai Exchange Student
Season 2019 Episode 50
22 December 2019
Hiashi's Birthday
Season 2019 Episode 51
29 December 2019
