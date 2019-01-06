Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 2017, season 2019
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
12+
Season premiere
6 January 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
51
Runtime
25 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.2
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations List of episodes
Clash, Kokuyou!!
Season 2019
Episode 1
6 January 2019
A Piercing Heart
Season 2019
Episode 2
13 January 2019
Mitsuki and Sekiei
Season 2019
Episode 3
20 January 2019
Ohnoki's Will
Season 2019
Episode 4
27 January 2019
A New Ordinary
Season 2019
Episode 5
3 February 2019
Parent and Child Day
Season 2019
Episode 6
10 February 2019
A Heaping Helping! The Eating Contest!
Season 2019
Episode 7
17 February 2019
Tactics for Getting Along with Your Daughter
Season 2019
Episode 8
24 February 2019
Blood, Sweat and Tears
Season 2019
Episode 9
3 March 2019
Shikadai's Decision
Season 2019
Episode 10
10 March 2019
The Cursed Forest
Season 2019
Episode 11
17 March 2019
Jugo and the Cursed Mark
Season 2019
Episode 12
24 March 2019
The Predestined Path
Season 2019
Episode 13
31 March 2019
Jugo's Reinforcements
Season 2019
Episode 14
7 April 2019
Melee!
Season 2019
Episode 15
14 April 2019
Migration Season
Season 2019
Episode 16
21 April 2019
The Little Roommate
Season 2019
Episode 17
28 April 2019
A Wound on the Heart
Season 2019
Episode 18
5 May 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The S-Rank Mission!!
Season 2019
Episode 19
12 May 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Dog and Cat War!
Season 2019
Episode 20
19 May 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Haunted Inn!!
Season 2019
Episode 21
26 May 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Potato Chips and the Giant Boulder!!
Season 2019
Episode 22
2 June 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Resurrection Hot Springs!!
Season 2019
Episode 23
9 June 2019
The Steam Ninja Scrolls: Mirai's King!
Season 2019
Episode 24
16 June 2019
The Chuunin Selection Conference
Season 2019
Episode 25
23 June 2019
The Qualities of a Captain
Season 2019
Episode 26
30 June 2019
Cards Proxy War!!
Season 2019
Episode 27
7 July 2019
Team 25
Season 2019
Episode 28
14 July 2019
Konohamaru and Remon
Season 2019
Episode 29
21 July 2019
Remon's Secret
Season 2019
Episode 30
28 July 2019
Something That Steals Memories
Season 2019
Episode 31
4 August 2019
Konohamaru's Ninja Way
Season 2019
Episode 32
11 August 2019
With Sasuke as the Goal
Season 2019
Episode 33
18 August 2019
The Entrusted Mission: Protect the One Tails!
Season 2019
Episode 34
25 August 2019
The Puppet Battle!!
Season 2019
Episode 35
1 September 2019
Urashiki Returns!!
Season 2019
Episode 36
8 September 2019
Decision Time
Season 2019
Episode 37
15 September 2019
Boruto and Shinki
Season 2019
Episode 38
22 September 2019
Shukaku's Trick
Season 2019
Episode 39
29 September 2019
Make-out Tactics!
Season 2019
Episode 40
6 October 2019
Urashiki's Target!
Season 2019
Episode 41
13 October 2019
The Village Hidden in the Leaves
Season 2019
Episode 42
20 October 2019
Genin, Assemble!!
Season 2019
Episode 43
27 October 2019
The Power of the Nine Tails
Season 2019
Episode 44
3 November 2019
Jiraiya's Assignment
Season 2019
Episode 45
10 November 2019
A Village Without Sasuke
Season 2019
Episode 46
24 November 2019
The Power to See the Future
Season 2019
Episode 47
1 December 2019
The Last Battle: Urashiki
Season 2019
Episode 48
8 December 2019
Crossing Time!
Season 2019
Episode 49
15 December 2019
The Samurai Exchange Student
Season 2019
Episode 50
22 December 2019
Hiashi's Birthday
Season 2019
Episode 51
29 December 2019
TV series release schedule
