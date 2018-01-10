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Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 2017, season 2018
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Seasons
Season 2018
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
12+
Season premiere
10 January 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
48
Runtime
24 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 8
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Team 7: The First Mission!!
Season 2018
Episode 1
10 January 2018
Strength in Unity
Season 2018
Episode 2
17 January 2018
A Ninja's Job!
Season 2018
Episode 3
24 January 2018
The Byakuya Gang Surfaces!!
Season 2018
Episode 4
31 January 2018
Shikadai's Doubts
Season 2018
Episode 5
7 February 2018
Memories from the Day of Snow
Season 2018
Episode 6
14 February 2018
Go! The Crest of Night Strategy
Season 2018
Episode 7
21 February 2018
The Figure I Want to Be
Season 2018
Episode 8
28 February 2018
The Genin Documentary!
Season 2018
Episode 9
7 March 2018
Wasabi and Namida
Season 2018
Episode 10
14 March 2018
The Chunin Exams: The Recommendation Meeting
Season 2018
Episode 11
21 March 2018
Boruto's Birthday
Season 2018
Episode 12
28 March 2018
Sasuke's Shadow
Season 2018
Episode 13
4 April 2018
Himawari's Birthday
Season 2018
Episode 14
11 April 2018
Sasuke and Boruto
Season 2018
Episode 15
18 April 2018
The Scientific Ninja Tool!
Season 2018
Episode 16
25 April 2018
Rivals, Gather!!
Season 2018
Episode 17
3 May 2018
The Reason I Can't Lose
Season 2018
Episode 18
10 May 2018
The Tournament Begins!!
Season 2018
Episode 19
17 May 2018
Boruto VS Shikadai
Season 2018
Episode 20
24 May 2018
The Hidden Leaf VS The Hidden Sand
Season 2018
Episode 21
31 May 2018
The Iron Sand User: Shinki
Season 2018
Episode 22
7 June 2018
The Ōtsutsuki Invasion
Season 2018
Episode 23
14 June 2018
Sasuke's Secret Weapon
Season 2018
Episode 24
28 June 2018
Rescuing Naruto!
Season 2018
Episode 25
5 July 2018
Father and Child
Season 2018
Episode 26
19 July 2018
My Story...!!
Season 2018
Episode 27
26 July 2018
Super Chocho Butterfly Mode!!
Season 2018
Episode 28
2 August 2018
Super Chocho Kiss Mode!!
Season 2018
Episode 29
9 August 2018
Super Chocho Love Upheaval!!
Season 2018
Episode 30
16 August 2018
The Other Side of Anxiety
Season 2018
Episode 31
23 August 2018
The Hardest Rock in the World
Season 2018
Episode 32
30 August 2018
Mitsuki's Will
Season 2018
Episode 33
6 September 2018
The Other Side of the Moon
Season 2018
Episode 34
13 September 2018
The Enemy, Ino-Shika-Cho!
Season 2018
Episode 35
20 September 2018
The Trials of Ryuchi Cave
Season 2018
Episode 36
20 September 2018
Incurring Wrath
Season 2018
Episode 37
7 October 2018
A Fierce Enemy, Garaga's Ferocious Attack!
Season 2018
Episode 38
14 October 2018
Everyone's Motives
Season 2018
Episode 39
21 October 2018
Reunion with Mitsuki
Season 2018
Episode 40
28 October 2018
Mitsuki's Friend
Season 2018
Episode 41
4 November 2018
Boruto's Wish
Season 2018
Episode 42
11 November 2018
Infiltrating the Hidden Stone Village!!
Season 2018
Episode 43
18 November 2018
Ohnoki's Justice
Season 2018
Episode 44
25 November 2018
Ohnoki's Thoughts, Ku's Thoughts
Season 2018
Episode 45
2 December 2018
The Heart Stone
Season 2018
Episode 46
9 December 2018
Kozuchi's Will
Season 2018
Episode 47
16 December 2018
The Sensation of Living
Season 2018
Episode 48
23 December 2018
TV series release schedule
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