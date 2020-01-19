"9-1-1: Lone Star" is a multi-episode thriller show that is a standalone spin-off of the series "9-1-1". The action of "Lone Star" takes place in Austin, where large-scale disasters often occur. The main character is Captain Owen Strand, the fire chief. He was sent to the city to rebuild the local fire department, all members of which tragically died in an explosion. Typically, he is accompanied by employees from other emergency services - paramedics and police officers. Every day they face dangerous situations that require immediate action.

