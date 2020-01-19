Menu
9.0 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 72 hours 0 minute

"9-1-1: Lone Star" is a multi-episode thriller show that is a standalone spin-off of the series "9-1-1". The action of "Lone Star" takes place in Austin, where large-scale disasters often occur. The main character is Captain Owen Strand, the fire chief. He was sent to the city to rebuild the local fire department, all members of which tragically died in an explosion. Typically, he is accompanied by employees from other emergency services - paramedics and police officers. Every day they face dangerous situations that require immediate action.
Creator
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy
Brad Falchuk
Brad Falchuk
Tim Minear
Tim Minear
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler Michelle Blake
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Owen Strand
Dzhim Perrak Judson "Judd" Ryder
9.0
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 14 episodes
 
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 18 episodes
 
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 4 Season 4
2023, 18 episodes
 
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 5 Season 5
2024, 12 episodes
 
