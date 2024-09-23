Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
9-1-1: Lone Star 2020 - 2025, season 5
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
9-1-1: Lone Star
Seasons
Season 5
9-1-1: Lone Star
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
23 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
9.0
Rate
11
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
9-1-1: Lone Star List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Both Sides, Now
Season 5
Episode 1
23 September 2024
Trainwrecks
Season 5
Episode 2
30 September 2024
C12
Season 5
Episode 3
7 October 2024
My Way
Season 5
Episode 4
14 October 2024
Thunderstruck
Season 5
Episode 5
21 October 2024
Naked Truth
Season 5
Episode 6
4 November 2024
Kiddos
Season 5
Episode 7
11 November 2024
The Quiet Ones
Season 5
Episode 8
18 November 2024
Fall from Grace
Season 5
Episode 9
2 December 2024
All Who Wander
Season 5
Episode 10
20 January 2025
Impact
Season 5
Episode 11
27 January 2025
Homecoming
Season 5
Episode 12
3 February 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree