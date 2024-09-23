Menu
9-1-1: Lone Star 2020 - 2025, season 5

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 poster
9-1-1: Lone Star 18+
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 23 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

Series rating

9.0
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
9-1-1: Lone Star List of episodes TV series release schedule
Both Sides, Now
Season 5 Episode 1
23 September 2024
Trainwrecks
Season 5 Episode 2
30 September 2024
C12
Season 5 Episode 3
7 October 2024
My Way
Season 5 Episode 4
14 October 2024
Thunderstruck
Season 5 Episode 5
21 October 2024
Naked Truth
Season 5 Episode 6
4 November 2024
Kiddos
Season 5 Episode 7
11 November 2024
The Quiet Ones
Season 5 Episode 8
18 November 2024
Fall from Grace
Season 5 Episode 9
2 December 2024
All Who Wander
Season 5 Episode 10
20 January 2025
Impact
Season 5 Episode 11
27 January 2025
Homecoming
Season 5 Episode 12
3 February 2025
