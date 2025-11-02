Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Supernindzya (2023), season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Supernindzya
Seasons
Season 4
Суперниндзя
16+
Season premiere
2 November 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
16 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
4.6
Rate
13
votes
"Supernindzya" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Выпуск 1
Season 4
Episode 1
2 November 2025
Выпуск 2
Season 4
Episode 2
9 November 2025
Выпуск 3
Season 4
Episode 3
16 November 2025
Выпуск 4
Season 4
Episode 4
23 November 2025
Выпуск 5
Season 4
Episode 5
30 November 2025
Выпуск 6
Season 4
Episode 6
7 December 2025
Выпуск 7
Season 4
Episode 7
14 December 2025
Выпуск 8
Season 4
Episode 8
21 December 2025
