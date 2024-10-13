Menu
Supernindzya (2023), season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Суперниндзя
16+
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
13 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
24 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
4.6
Rate
13
votes
"Supernindzya" season 3 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Выпуск 1
Season 3
Episode 1
13 October 2024
Выпуск 2
Season 3
Episode 2
20 October 2024
Выпуск 3
Season 3
Episode 3
27 October 2024
Выпуск 4
Season 3
Episode 4
3 November 2024
Выпуск 5
Season 3
Episode 5
10 November 2024
Выпуск 6
Season 3
Episode 6
17 November 2024
Выпуск 7
Season 3
Episode 7
24 November 2024
Выпуск 8 | Финал, ч. 1
Season 3
Episode 8
1 December 2024
Выпуск 9 | Финал, ч. 2
Season 3
Episode 9
8 December 2024
Выпуск 10 | Финал, ч. 2
Season 3
Episode 10
15 December 2024
Выпуск 11 | Невошедшее
Season 3
Episode 11
21 December 2024
Выпуск 12 | Секреты сезона
Season 3
Episode 12
22 December 2024
