Supernindzya (2023), season 3

Supernindzya season 3 poster
Supernindzya

Суперниндзя 16+
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 13 October 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

4.6
Rate 13 votes
"Supernindzya" season 3 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Выпуск 1
Season 3 Episode 1
13 October 2024
Выпуск 2
Season 3 Episode 2
20 October 2024
Выпуск 3
Season 3 Episode 3
27 October 2024
Выпуск 4
Season 3 Episode 4
3 November 2024
Выпуск 5
Season 3 Episode 5
10 November 2024
Выпуск 6
Season 3 Episode 6
17 November 2024
Выпуск 7
Season 3 Episode 7
24 November 2024
Выпуск 8 | Финал, ч. 1
Season 3 Episode 8
1 December 2024
Выпуск 9 | Финал, ч. 2
Season 3 Episode 9
8 December 2024
Выпуск 10 | Финал, ч. 2
Season 3 Episode 10
15 December 2024
Выпуск 11 | Невошедшее
Season 3 Episode 11
21 December 2024
Выпуск 12 | Секреты сезона
Season 3 Episode 12
22 December 2024
TV series release schedule
