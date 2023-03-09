Menu
School Spirits 2023 - 2026, season 3

School Spirits
Season premiere 28 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 44 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
TBA
Season 3 Episode 1
28 January 2026
TBA
Season 3 Episode 2
28 January 2026
TBA
Season 3 Episode 3
28 January 2026
TBA
Season 3 Episode 4
4 February 2026
TBA
Season 3 Episode 5
11 February 2026
TBA
Season 3 Episode 6
18 February 2026
TBA
Season 3 Episode 7
25 February 2026
TBA
Season 3 Episode 8
4 March 2026
