Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
School Spirits 2023 - 2026, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
School Spirits
Seasons
Season 3
School Spirits
Season premiere
28 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 44 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
School Spirits season 3 new episodes release schedule
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
TBA
Season 3
Episode 1
28 January 2026
TBA
Season 3
Episode 2
28 January 2026
TBA
Season 3
Episode 3
28 January 2026
TBA
Season 3
Episode 4
4 February 2026
TBA
Season 3
Episode 5
11 February 2026
TBA
Season 3
Episode 6
18 February 2026
TBA
Season 3
Episode 7
25 February 2026
TBA
Season 3
Episode 8
4 March 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree