Your tickets in your personal cabinet

School Spirits 2023, season 2

School Spirits season 2 poster
School Spirits
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 30 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 44 minutes

School Spirits List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Whatever Happened to Maddie Nears?
Season 2 Episode 1
30 January 2025
Field of Screams
Season 2 Episode 2
30 January 2025
Can't Hauntly Wait
Season 2 Episode 3
30 January 2025
A Walk-in to Remember
Season 2 Episode 4
6 February 2025
Ghost Who's Coming to Dinner
Season 2 Episode 5
13 February 2025
Ghost Pointe Blank
Season 2 Episode 6
20 February 2025
Anatomy of a Fallout Shelter
Season 2 Episode 7
27 February 2025
Fire, Talk to Me
Season 2 Episode 8
6 March 2025
TV series release schedule
