Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
School Spirits 2023, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
School Spirits
Seasons
Season 2
School Spirits
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
30 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 44 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
School Spirits List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Whatever Happened to Maddie Nears?
Season 2
Episode 1
30 January 2025
Field of Screams
Season 2
Episode 2
30 January 2025
Can't Hauntly Wait
Season 2
Episode 3
30 January 2025
A Walk-in to Remember
Season 2
Episode 4
6 February 2025
Ghost Who's Coming to Dinner
Season 2
Episode 5
13 February 2025
Ghost Pointe Blank
Season 2
Episode 6
20 February 2025
Anatomy of a Fallout Shelter
Season 2
Episode 7
27 February 2025
Fire, Talk to Me
Season 2
Episode 8
6 March 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree