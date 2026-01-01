Lockwood & Co: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 31 tracks. Christoph Bauschinger, The Flight Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Problem Christoph Bauschinger 0:45 2 Lockwood & Co. The Flight / Joe Henson 2:22 3 Jacob's Interview (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:32 4 Welcome to London The Flight / Joe Henson 2:25 5 Lucy and Norrie The Flight / Joe Henson 1:51 6 Surrounded by Philistines Christoph Bauschinger 1:32 7 Lucy's Dream (feat. The Flight) Christoph Bauschinger / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:55 8 Ghost Fight (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:36 9 Finding Annabel The Flight / Joe Henson 3:39 10 Ghost - Lock The Flight / Joe Henson 0:59 11 Hallmarks Christoph Bauschinger 2:19 12 Combe Carey Hall Christoph Bauschinger 1:59 13 Lucy and Lockwood The Flight / Joe Henson 2:19 14 Sign the Papers Christoph Bauschinger 1:43 15 Annabel's Rapture The Flight / Joe Henson 0:47 16 Marissa in the Graveyard (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:15 17 Gone Wraith Hunting Christoph Bauschinger 1:46 18 Breaking In The Flight / Joe Henson 2:18 19 Deprac Cleanup The Flight / Joe Henson 1:02 20 Bickerstaff's Mansion (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:48 21 Lucy Escape Christoph Bauschinger 2:14 22 Give Him Two Quid for a Coffee Christoph Bauschinger 1:29 23 Winkman's Auction The Flight / Joe Henson 3:25 24 Cutter's Sacrifice Christoph Bauschinger 2:57 25 Take Us to the Wharf (feat. The Flight) Christoph Bauschinger / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:43 26 George and Flo (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:49 27 Interrogating the Skull The Flight / Joe Henson 1:48 28 Bickerstaff Rises The Flight / Joe Henson 1:59 29 Graveyard Fight The Flight / Joe Henson 2:16 30 Lucy and the Boneglass The Flight / Joe Henson 4:08 31 An Ending The Flight / Joe Henson 2:58

Listen to songs from "Lockwood & Co." (2023) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Lockwood & Co." in different languages are free for listening online.