|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|The Problem
|Christoph Bauschinger
|0:45
|2
|Lockwood & Co.
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|2:22
|3
|Jacob's Interview (feat. Christoph Bauschinger)
|The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson
|1:32
|4
|Welcome to London
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|2:25
|5
|Lucy and Norrie
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|1:51
|6
|Surrounded by Philistines
|Christoph Bauschinger
|1:32
|7
|Lucy's Dream (feat. The Flight)
|Christoph Bauschinger / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson
|1:55
|8
|Ghost Fight (feat. Christoph Bauschinger)
|The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson
|1:36
|9
|Finding Annabel
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|3:39
|10
|Ghost - Lock
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|0:59
|11
|Hallmarks
|Christoph Bauschinger
|2:19
|12
|Combe Carey Hall
|Christoph Bauschinger
|1:59
|13
|Lucy and Lockwood
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|2:19
|14
|Sign the Papers
|Christoph Bauschinger
|1:43
|15
|Annabel's Rapture
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|0:47
|16
|Marissa in the Graveyard (feat. Christoph Bauschinger)
|The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson
|2:15
|17
|Gone Wraith Hunting
|Christoph Bauschinger
|1:46
|18
|Breaking In
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|2:18
|19
|Deprac Cleanup
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|1:02
|20
|Bickerstaff's Mansion (feat. Christoph Bauschinger)
|The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson
|2:48
|21
|Lucy Escape
|Christoph Bauschinger
|2:14
|22
|Give Him Two Quid for a Coffee
|Christoph Bauschinger
|1:29
|23
|Winkman's Auction
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|3:25
|24
|Cutter's Sacrifice
|Christoph Bauschinger
|2:57
|25
|Take Us to the Wharf (feat. The Flight)
|Christoph Bauschinger / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson
|2:43
|26
|George and Flo (feat. Christoph Bauschinger)
|The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson
|1:49
|27
|Interrogating the Skull
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|1:48
|28
|Bickerstaff Rises
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|1:59
|29
|Graveyard Fight
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|2:16
|30
|Lucy and the Boneglass
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|4:08
|31
|An Ending
|The Flight / Joe Henson
|2:58