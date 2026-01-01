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Kinoafisha TV Shows Lockwood & Co. Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Lockwood & Co."

Music from "Lockwood & Co." All info
Lockwood & Co: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)
Lockwood & Co: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 31 tracks. Christoph Bauschinger, The Flight
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Title Artist Time
1 The Problem Christoph Bauschinger 0:45
2 Lockwood & Co. The Flight / Joe Henson 2:22
3 Jacob's Interview (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:32
4 Welcome to London The Flight / Joe Henson 2:25
5 Lucy and Norrie The Flight / Joe Henson 1:51
6 Surrounded by Philistines Christoph Bauschinger 1:32
7 Lucy's Dream (feat. The Flight) Christoph Bauschinger / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:55
8 Ghost Fight (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:36
9 Finding Annabel The Flight / Joe Henson 3:39
10 Ghost - Lock The Flight / Joe Henson 0:59
11 Hallmarks Christoph Bauschinger 2:19
12 Combe Carey Hall Christoph Bauschinger 1:59
13 Lucy and Lockwood The Flight / Joe Henson 2:19
14 Sign the Papers Christoph Bauschinger 1:43
15 Annabel's Rapture The Flight / Joe Henson 0:47
16 Marissa in the Graveyard (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:15
17 Gone Wraith Hunting Christoph Bauschinger 1:46
18 Breaking In The Flight / Joe Henson 2:18
19 Deprac Cleanup The Flight / Joe Henson 1:02
20 Bickerstaff's Mansion (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:48
21 Lucy Escape Christoph Bauschinger 2:14
22 Give Him Two Quid for a Coffee Christoph Bauschinger 1:29
23 Winkman's Auction The Flight / Joe Henson 3:25
24 Cutter's Sacrifice Christoph Bauschinger 2:57
25 Take Us to the Wharf (feat. The Flight) Christoph Bauschinger / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 2:43
26 George and Flo (feat. Christoph Bauschinger) The Flight / Christoph Bauschinger, Joe Henson 1:49
27 Interrogating the Skull The Flight / Joe Henson 1:48
28 Bickerstaff Rises The Flight / Joe Henson 1:59
29 Graveyard Fight The Flight / Joe Henson 2:16
30 Lucy and the Boneglass The Flight / Joe Henson 4:08
31 An Ending The Flight / Joe Henson 2:58
Listen to songs from "Lockwood & Co." (2023) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Lockwood & Co." in different languages are free for listening online.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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