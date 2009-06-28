Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Hung All seasons
Hung
18+
Production year
2009
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
HBO
Series rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Hung"
Season 1
10 episodes
28 June 2009 - 13 September 2009
Season 2
10 episodes
27 June 2010 - 12 September 2010
Season 3
10 episodes
2 October 2011 - 4 December 2011
