Kinoafisha TV Shows QI Quotes

QI quotes

Stephen Fry [quoting Albert Einstein] Only two things are infinite - the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not so sure about the universe.
Rob Brydon When I was small and my dad just happened to hit his finger with a hammer for something new, he used to say, 'Hells bells and buckets of blood.'
Stephen Fry That's a good saying 'Hells bells and buckets of blood.' I usually just say "Fuck it!"
Guest One thing I learned working on the Vagina Monologues is that the clitoris has no other function than pleasure. I liked that, nice that otherwise it was purely decorative.
Stephen Fry As indeed is my penis.
Sean Lock Hey Stephen, what are you pissing through these days?
Phill Jupitus [during a round about the sinking of the Titanic] Is it true that someone dressed as a lady to escape detection?
Stephen Fry Yes, apparently it is true because it was women and children first.
Bill Bailey [laughs] I thought you said "someone dressed as a *baby*"
Phill Jupitus [putting on posh accent] "Yes, goo-goo indeed. I have a lollipop and I have no control over my urinary functions. I am, in fact, an infant. And I know you think I'm Lord Albermal, but I am in fact a little baby. With a beard. Yes, goo-goo, gaa-gaa. And Madam, may I tell you I've been a very naughty baby."!
Stephen Fry [holding his clenched left fist out in front of him] If I've got a moth ball in this hand and a moth ball in that hand,
[bringing out his right fist]
Stephen Fry What have I got?
Alan Davies Two moth balls?
Stephen Fry A rather excited moth.
Alan Davies Sorry, I thought you were literally asking.
Stephen Fry [after much teasing over flubbing the words, Stephen finally gets to say it properly] They say of the Acropolis, where the Parthenon is... there are no straight lines!
Jo Brand Why are there no aspirins in the jungle?
[pause]
Jo Brand The parrots-eat-em-all!
Stephen Fry Gooooooooooooooooooooodeveningoodeveningoodevening!
Alan Davies [after his buzzer is a sexy woman's voice saying "Ahoy, hello sailor"] Hang on, hang on, who was that?
[pushes buzzer again]
Alan Davies Hells bells.
Howard Goodall The Quite Interesting thing about Bees is that they all died out in the First World War, they caught a bad cold, and we imported loads of Mexican Bees to keep the pollination going. So when they tell you that they're all native bees, they're not, actually.
Alan Davies Do the British National Party know about this?
Howard Goodall What, you mean the BEE NP?
Alan Davies The BEE NP, yes.
Stephen Fry If you put 5 Species of Sponge in a Blender they will separate out and reform again afterwards.
Phill Jupitus Like Terminator 2!
Stephen Fry I tried it with Chihuahuas but it didn't work.
Stephen Fry Pliny thought a sure cure for a headache was to tie the genitals of a fox around your forehead.
[Funny voice]
Stephen Fry But still, it's better than propping up the evil Pharmaceutical Companies that are destroying our World...
Stephen Fry "Shagging the Dog"? This is a phrase in Canada, is it?
Guest It means having a Lazy Day. Like "Shagging the Sheep".
Stephen Fry Might be common practise around here, but not a figure of Speech.
Guest You know, with a Lady, you have to woo her, take her to Dinner, but with the Dog it's just "Here, boy!"
Phill Jupitus Again, I must correct you there!
Stephen Fry There's nothing funny about trying to make people laugh!
Stephen Fry Do you suppose elephants see pink human beings when they're drunk?
Clive Anderson Human beings are pink!
Stephen Fry There are stories of Nurses who get sent Stools by grateful patients, you must have heard this?
Jo Brand They're not necessarily grateful.
Stephen Fry 1 to 4% of our DNA is Neanderthal.
Jack Dee Was there ever a Homo Sapien/Neanderthal Wedding?
Stephen Fry Just go to Basildon any Saturday Night.
Stephen Fry The Hindenburg was filled with Hydrogen, which of course is incrensely dangerous...
Phill Jupitus What have I told you about not reading Jabberwocky before you come on?
Phill Jupitus I hate this show!
Guest I think Swedish Socialism comes from the Vikings: they have this concept "Larghomme" in Sweden which means "Just enough", which comes from sharing out the wine after a raid, making sure that there's no-one at the back who didn't get any.
Guest The only South African Past-time I know about is leaving the Country when it becomes a Democracy...
Stephen Fry What does the moon smell of?
Jo Brand Is it Buzz Aldrin's dirty underpants?
Stephen Fry Well..
Jo Brand Face it, he probably buried some up there.
Alan Davies I buried my underpants in the back garden once, and in the morning they'd gone!
Julian Clary People advertise dirty underpants in the back of magazines.
Stephen Fry Well, not in the Spectator they don't! Is all I can say to that.
Stephen Fry [klaxon] Oh Alanywalanywalanywalan...
Stephen Fry How many muscles are in your fingers?
Phill Jupitus One, if you play your cards right!
[Winks and Flirts]
Stephen Fry [flustered] I'm not going to look at you!
Hugh Laurie I was going to say the same thing! It's spelt with four Ds because that's his name!
Stephen Fry Yes, they're a sort of architectural, structural device to prevent his name from falling into the mush of Ewar Woowoo!
Stephen Fry [talking with Dr. Ben Goldacre about the DSM IV] There we are, some Psychologists seem to have Disorder Naming Compulsion Disorder.
Stephen Fry Correctly Correctington!
Stephen Fry Howard, Howard, Howard. Howardy, Howardy, Hustard.
Stephen Fry Nobody quite knows why Neanderthals went extinct.
Jack Dee Maybe we teased them to Death! "Yes, I know I'm ugly and stupid..."
Phill Jupitus [Eddie Izzard Voice] Oh really? Oh really? Great. True Story.
Dr Ben Goldacre [Russia] "Truth and justice are found in the paranoid delusional."
Alan Davies Peter Cushing lives in Whitstable. I have seen him on his bicycle. I have seen him buying vegetables. Peter Cushing lives in Whitstable.
Stephen Fry A Saudi Mullah once condemned Homosexuality saying that Anal Sex caused Earthquakes. Anal Sex of course does not cause Earthquakes.
Andy Hamilton It does if it's done right!
Bill Bailey 'Tis the wisdom of the Rural Buddha!
Sean Lock The Dalai Farmer!
Carrie Fisher I'm going to bleach your anus!
Bill Bailey [victory fist-pump]
Phill Jupitus Good Vendor of Shoes! How many BARLEYCORNS am I this fine day?
Phill Jupitus I WANT DONKEY CHEESE!
Stephen Fry Kneel before Zod!
Phill Jupitus You like a drink, do you, Sandi? It's a good thing you didn't take it too far! You'd be outside Oddbins with a bottle of Whiskey yelling "I WAS SANDI TOKSVIG! I HAD IT ALL!"
Stephen Fry [a "Flange" of Baboons; a "Whoop" of Gorillas] A word from a comedy sketch has migrated to the Internet and is now being used by Academics as a real word.
David Mitchell We are in trouble as a species if we choose not to believe in things we can't do ourselves.
Self - Host Bill! Shut the Fuck up!
Stephen Fry Let's find out, but later, not now.
Guest That is surely not the point of the Show!
Stephen Fry I panicked, okay?
Alan Davies Here we have a QI Elf! Educated to within an inch of his Life...
David Mitchell I love the fact we live in a Country with terrible Customer Service. You know, "This is a Terrible Train, you're tearing tickets in half, of course you look miserable!" I've got respect for that.
Stephen Fry Yes, I mean, why stand there with a cheesy grin on your face if your job is like that?
David Mitchell It's the sign of a Liar or a Moron!
Alan Davies Did you know, it's Quite Interesting...
Stephen Fry That's what we're here for!
Alan Davies Kiwi fruit uses up more than its own weight in jet fuel to get from New Zealand to Europe.
Phill Jupitus Alan Rickman's Fridge Gunk?
Stephen Fry There is no such thing as a fish.
Stephen Fry Who was the most famous person beaten at chess by a machine?
Alan Davies Jesus!
Guest "Jesus plays Chess" is the name of an Indie Band! Or it's going to be.
Stephen Fry You're sick puppies. I'm very ashamed of you.
Gyles Brandreth Hip bath! Hip bath! Lavatory! Lavatory! Bidet! Bidet! Douche!
Bill Bailey Gray and gray and gray and gray and gray and gray and gray. I can sing a Woodlouse, sing a Woodlouse...
Self - Host Nobody is normal.
Stephen Fry You beasts! You beasts! You unutterable beasts!
Jack Dee You come up with some interesting stuff when you drink that much, don't you?
Doon Mackichan [Rotation of the Earth] Sir, Sir, I feel sick, Sir!
Jo Brand I fail to agree.
Rich Hall I'll tell you something else, there's not two moons.
Self - Host It's called a Popovka and it's a round battleship.
Jimmy Carr I can't believe you're being so blase about this. You killed a Unicorn, you Monster!
Stephen Fry [Narwhal Tusk] J K Rowling gave me permission...
Cariad Lloyd Whites are the Best, Poor Hitler!
Phill Jupitus BAAAAA!
Stephen Fry Oh, bugger you! I don't sound like that!
Phill Jupitus What you've got there is an Ungulate that would ruin a Picnic!
Self - Host Our recommendation is that you don't set off on Interstellar Travel if it's going to take you more than 50 years to get there.
Alan Davies The Porters, Ladies and Gentlemen!
Bill Bailey Chairman of the Pedantic Association!
Rich Hall It must be great being a Philosopher. "What are you doing?" "I'm counting the Testicles on a Buzzard! I'm a Philosopher!"
Phill Jupitus Thanks for that, Stephen! "Oh vast! Bigly big! To define the bigness of the big thing would be to do it a disservice!"
Self - Host If you didn't ignore crying babies, he said there was a risk they'd grow up to be Socialists.
Bill Bailey [arrowhead] So this would be used by some early Hominid?
Alan Davies [Cruithne] "Blue Moon I saw you STANDING ALONE!" Not with a Small Friend!
Stephen Fry Nostalgia in the Army was finally cured by a Doctor's ruling that the next man suffering from it would be buried alive...
Reginald D. Hunter Hey, I'm Black!
Stephen Fry Oh, don't you try that!
Phill Jupitus I know you think you're doing a voice, but that is how you talk! No wonder Twinings had you, mate! "ENGLAND! CRICKET!"
Stephen Fry Oh, would that it were! Would that it were...
