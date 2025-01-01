Menu
Alan Davies
Date of Birth
6 March 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

QI 8.8
QI (2003)
Whites 0.0
Whites (2010)

Filmography

Whites
Comedy 2010, Great Britain
QI
Comedy, Reality-TV 2003, Great Britain
