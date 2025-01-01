Menu
Alan Davies
Alan Davies
Alan Davies
Alan Davies
Date of Birth
6 March 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.8
QI
(2003)
0.0
Whites
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Reality-TV
Year
All
2010
2003
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
2
Whites
Comedy
2010, Great Britain
8.8
QI
Comedy, Reality-TV
2003, Great Britain
