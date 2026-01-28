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Shrinking 2023 - 2026, season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Shrinking
Seasons
Season 3
Shrinking
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
28 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
7 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.2
Rate
12
votes
8.2
IMDb
Shrinking List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
My Bad
Season 3
Episode 1
28 January 2026
Happiness Mission
Season 3
Episode 2
28 January 2026
Happiness Mission
Season 3
Episode 3
4 February 2026
D-Day
Season 3
Episode 4
11 February 2026
The Field
Season 3
Episode 5
18 February 2026
Hold Your Horsies
Season 3
Episode 6
25 February 2026
Derek's Don't Die
Season 3
Episode 7
4 March 2026
I Will Be Grape
Season 3
Episode 8
11 March 2026
Depression Diet
Season 3
Episode 9
18 March 2026
Daddy Issues
Season 3
Episode 10
25 March 2026
The Bodyguard of Sadness
Season 3
Episode 11
1 April 2026
And That's Our Time
Season 3
Episode 12
8 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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