3Below: Tales of Arcadia 2018 - 2019 episode 12 season 2
"3Below: Tales of Arcadia" season 2 all episodes
Moving Day
Season 2 / Episode 112 July 2019
Moonlight Run
Season 2 / Episode 212 July 2019
Dogfight Days of Summer
Season 2 / Episode 312 July 2019
Mother's Day
Season 2 / Episode 412 July 2019
Ill Gotten Gains
Season 2 / Episode 512 July 2019
There's Something About Gwen (of Gorbon)
Season 2 / Episode 612 July 2019
Asteroid Rage
Season 2 / Episode 712 July 2019
Luug's Day Out
Season 2 / Episode 812 July 2019
The Fall of House Tarron
Season 2 / Episode 912 July 2019
The Big Sleep
Season 2 / Episode 1012 July 2019
Race to Trollmarket
Season 2 / Episode 1112 July 2019
A Glorious End, Part One
Season 2 / Episode 1212 July 2019
A Glorious End, Part Two
Season 2 / Episode 1312 July 2019
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 12 серии мультсериала «Трое с небес: Истории Аркадии» остается несколько часов до того, как стержень Гейлина интегрируется в Морандо. Тем временем капитан Кубриц нападает на людей во время киносеанса, чтобы выманить Тарронов из укрытия.
