Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
3Below: Tales of Arcadia poster
3Below: Tales of Arcadia poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows 3Below: Tales of Arcadia

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (2018 - 2019)

3Below: Tales of Arcadia 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 10 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"3Below: Tales of Arcadia" is the second animated series set in the universe created by Guillermo del Toro. This time, the story revolves around alien royals Aja and Krel, who are forced to flee their captured planet, Akiridion-5. Coming from their ultra-advanced planet, Earth seems incredibly primitive to them. However, in order to blend in with humans, an intelligent system called "Mother" gives them a human appearance. Aja and Krel start attending the same school as Jim, Toby, and Claire from the series "Trollhunters." In their free time, they search for a way to return to their home planet.
Трое с небес: Истории Аркадии - trailer второго сезона
3Below: Tales of Arcadia  trailer второго сезона
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Glenn Close
Glenn Close Mother
Diego Luna
Diego Luna Prince Krel Tarron
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman Varvatos Vex
Nick Frost
Nick Frost Stuart
Frank Welker
Frank Welker Luug
Alon Abutbul
Alon Abutbul Morando
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
3Below: Tales of Arcadia - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 13 episodes
 
3Below: Tales of Arcadia - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more