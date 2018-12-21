"3Below: Tales of Arcadia" is the second animated series set in the universe created by Guillermo del Toro. This time, the story revolves around alien royals Aja and Krel, who are forced to flee their captured planet, Akiridion-5. Coming from their ultra-advanced planet, Earth seems incredibly primitive to them. However, in order to blend in with humans, an intelligent system called "Mother" gives them a human appearance. Aja and Krel start attending the same school as Jim, Toby, and Claire from the series "Trollhunters." In their free time, they search for a way to return to their home planet.

Expand