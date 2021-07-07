"Monsters at Work" is a new animated show created by the streaming platform Disney+. This series is a spin-off of Pixar's "Monsters, Inc.", which was released in 2001. The events of "Monsters at Work" take place a few months after the original movie. The fictional city of Monstropolis is now literally overflowing with laughter and joy. The main character, a regular mechanic named Tyler Tuskmon, desperately wants to work alongside his idols, Mr. Wazowski and Mr. Sullivan, but it's not as easy as it seems...

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