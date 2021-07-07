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Kinoafisha TV Shows Monsters at Work

Monsters at Work (2021 - …)

Monsters at Work 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Monsters at Work" is a new animated show created by the streaming platform Disney+. This series is a spin-off of Pixar's "Monsters, Inc.", which was released in 2001. The events of "Monsters at Work" take place a few months after the original movie. The fictional city of Monstropolis is now literally overflowing with laughter and joy. The main character, a regular mechanic named Tyler Tuskmon, desperately wants to work alongside his idols, Mr. Wazowski and Mr. Sullivan, but it's not as easy as it seems...
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal Mike Wazowski
John Goodman
John Goodman Sully
Ben Feldman
Ben Feldman Tylor Tuskmon
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Val Little
Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler Fritz
Lucas Neff
Lucas Neff Duncan
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Animated TV Series for Children Animated TV Series for Children

Series rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Animation genre  In the Family genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Monsters at Work - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Monsters at Work - Season 2 Season 2
2024, 10 episodes
 
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