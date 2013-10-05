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Jessie 2011 - 2015 season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Jessie
Seasons
Season 3
Jessie
6+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
5 October 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
12 hours 8 minutes
Series rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
"Jessie" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Ghost Bummers
Season 3
Episode 1
5 October 2013
Caught Purple Handed
Season 3
Episode 2
11 October 2013
Understudied & Overdone
Season 3
Episode 3
18 October 2013
The Blind Date, The Cheapskate, & The Primate
Season 3
Episode 4
1 November 2013
Lizard Scales and Wrestling Tales
Season 3
Episode 5
15 November 2013
The Rosses Get Real
Season 3
Episode 6
22 November 2013
Good Luck Jessie NYC Christmas
Season 3
Episode 7
29 November 2013
Krumping and Crushing
Season 3
Episode 8
10 January 2014
Hoedown Showdown
Season 3
Episode 9
21 February 2014
Snack Attack
Season 3
Episode 10
7 March 2014
Creepy Connie 3: The Creepening
Season 3
Episode 11
11 April 2014
Acting with the Frenemy
Season 3
Episode 12
27 April 2014
From the White House to Our House
Season 3
Episode 13
16 May 2014
Help Not Wanted
Season 3
Episode 14
13 June 2014
Where's Zuri?
Season 3
Episode 15
20 June 2014
Morning Rush
Season 3
Episode 16
27 June 2014
Lights, Camera, Distraction!
Season 3
Episode 17
11 July 2014
Spaced Out
Season 3
Episode 18
25 July 2014
The Talltale Duck
Season 3
Episode 19
8 August 2014
Coffee Talk
Season 3
Episode 20
22 August 2014
Between the Swoon and New York City
Season 3
Episode 21
19 September 2014
No Money, Mo' Problems
Season 3
Episode 22
26 September 2014
The Runaway Bride of Frankenstein
Season 3
Episode 23
2 October 2014
There Goes the Bride
Season 3
Episode 24
10 October 2014
Ride to Riches
Season 3
Episode 25
21 November 2014
Jessie's Aloha-Holidays with Parker and Joey
Season 3
Episode 26
28 November 2014
TV series release schedule
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