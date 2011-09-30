Menu
Jessie 2011 - 2015 season 1
6+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
30 September 2011
Production year
2011
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
12 hours 8 minutes
Series rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
"Jessie" season 1 list of episodes.
New York, New Nanny
Season 1
Episode 1
30 September 2011
The Talented Mr. Kipling
Season 1
Episode 2
7 October 2011
Used Karma
Season 1
Episode 3
14 October 2011
Zombie Tea Party 5
Season 1
Episode 4
21 October 2011
One Day Wonders
Season 1
Episode 5
28 October 2011
Zuri's New Old Friend
Season 1
Episode 6
4 November 2011
Creepy Connie Comes a Callin
Season 1
Episode 7
18 November 2011
Christmas Story
Season 1
Episode 8
9 December 2011
Star Wars
Season 1
Episode 9
6 January 2012
Are You Cooler Than a Fifth Grader?
Season 1
Episode 10
20 January 2012
Take the A-Train... I Think?
Season 1
Episode 11
27 January 2012
Romancing the Crone
Season 1
Episode 12
10 February 2012
The Princess and the Pea Brain
Season 1
Episode 13
24 February 2012
World Wide Web of Lies
Season 1
Episode 14
9 March 2012
The Kid Whisperer
Season 1
Episode 15
30 March 2012
Glue Dunnit: A Sticky Situation
Season 1
Episode 16
13 April 2012
Badfellas
Season 1
Episode 17
27 April 2012
Beauty & the Beasts
Season 1
Episode 18
4 May 2012
Evil Times Two
Season 1
Episode 19
11 May 2012
Tempest in a Teacup
Season 1
Episode 20
8 June 2012
A Doll's Outhouse
Season 1
Episode 21
22 June 2012
We Are So Grounded
Season 1
Episode 22
13 July 2012
Creepy Connie's Curtain Call
Season 1
Episode 23
26 July 2012
Cattle Calls & Scary Walls
Season 1
Episode 24
10 August 2012
Gotcha Day
Season 1
Episode 25
24 August 2012
The Secret Life of Mr. Kipling
Season 1
Episode 26
7 September 2012
