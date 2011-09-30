Menu
Jessie All seasons
Jessie
6+
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
28 minutes
TV channel
Disney Channel
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Jessie"
Season 1
26 episodes
30 September 2011 - 7 September 2012
Season 2
27 episodes
5 October 2012 - 13 September 2013
Season 3
26 episodes
5 October 2013 - 28 November 2014
Season 4
20 episodes
9 January 2015 - 16 October 2015
