"Sweet Tooth" is an original project by the streaming service Netflix, based on the comic book series Sweet Tooth by Jeff Lemire. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where an entire generation of human-animal hybrids is born. Frightened by these unknown creatures, some of the population begins hunting them, forcing the hybrids to go into hiding. However, one of these beings, a young boy named Gus who has lived in the forest since birth, decides to embark on a journey across America in search of answers about his origins.

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