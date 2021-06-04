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Kinoafisha TV Shows Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth (2021 - 2024)

Sweet Tooth 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Sweet Tooth" is an original project by the streaming service Netflix, based on the comic book series Sweet Tooth by Jeff Lemire. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where an entire generation of human-animal hybrids is born. Frightened by these unknown creatures, some of the population begins hunting them, forcing the hybrids to go into hiding. However, one of these beings, a young boy named Gus who has lived in the forest since birth, decides to embark on a journey across America in search of answers about his origins.
Sweet Tooth - Trailer season 3
Sweet Tooth  Trailer season 3
Cast
Cast
Nonso Anozie
Nonso Anozie
Christian Convery
Christian Convery
Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar
Stefania LaVie Owen
Stefania LaVie Owen
Dania Ramirez
Dania Ramirez
Naledi Murray
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  506 In the Fantasy genre  101 In series of USA  440 In series of 2021  42
Seasons
Sweet Tooth - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Sweet Tooth - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
Sweet Tooth - Season 3 Season 3
2024, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Weteran Mc 27 June 2024, 00:49
Сериал от студии Netflix, в данный момент состоящий из двух сезонов. Сюжет повествует о милом мальчике - гибриде, получеловеке - полуолене, который… Read more…
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soundtrack Sweet Tooth
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