Kinoafisha TV Shows Trying

Trying (2020 - …)

Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Trying" is a British comedy series from Apple TV+ about a young couple trying to navigate the adoption process. Nikki works as a call center operator, while her husband Jason is an English teacher. After learning about their infertility, the couple decides to pursue adoption after months of contemplation. This process forces the characters to reevaluate their perspectives on life, each other's habits, and their surroundings, as all of this will influence the decision of the adoption committee, which will determine Nikki and Jason's future.
Cast
Ophelia Lovibond
Rafe Spall
Imelda Staunton
Phil Davis
Oliver Chris
Darren Boyd
Cast and Crew
Seasons
Trying - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Trying - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Trying - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 8 episodes
 
Trying - Season 4 Season 4
2024, 8 episodes
 
Stills
