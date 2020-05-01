"Trying" is a British comedy series from Apple TV+ about a young couple trying to navigate the adoption process. Nikki works as a call center operator, while her husband Jason is an English teacher. After learning about their infertility, the couple decides to pursue adoption after months of contemplation. This process forces the characters to reevaluate their perspectives on life, each other's habits, and their surroundings, as all of this will influence the decision of the adoption committee, which will determine Nikki and Jason's future.

