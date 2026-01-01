Trying: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 10 tracks. Guy Garvey, isaac gracie, Chilli Chilton, Hattie Whitehead, Maisie Peters, Kelly Jones, Marie White, Sheila Atim Listen Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 9 tracks. Maisie Peters Listen Trying: Season 3 (Apple TV Original Series Soundtrack) 9 tracks. Bear's Den, Jade Bird, Bear's Den, Bear's Den, Monica Martin Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Where Are You Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 1:07 2 Don't Look Down isaac gracie, Chilli Chilton / Paul Saunderson 2:52 3 All My Tomorrows Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson 4:01 4 Follow You Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 4:12 5 Favourite Ex Maisie Peters / Jez Ashurst 3:22 6 Boogaloo Moon Kelly Jones / Paul Saunderson 3:16 7 Come to Me Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson 4:10 8 Don't Give Up on Me Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 3:16 9 I Am You Marie White / Paul Saunderson 2:32 10 Mystery Sheila Atim / Paul Saunderson 3:23

Listen to songs from "Trying" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Trying" in different languages are free for listening online.