Russian
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows 30 Coins

30 Coins (2020 - …)

30 Monedas 18+
Production year 2020
Country Spain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The central character is Father Vergara, who has a criminal past and now conducts exorcism sessions. The main protagonist travels to a small provincial town in Spain, intending to completely change his life. In order to do so, he must leave behind the dark moments of his past, but soon he is pursued by enemies. Additionally, the local reality begins to change, and the infamous coin is to blame... (Note: "30 Monedas" is a translation for "30 pieces of silver," but it is not mentioned in the original summary. If you would like to include it, please let me know.)
30 сребреников - teaser второго сезона
30 Coins  teaser второго сезона
Cast
Eduard Fernández
Miguel Ángel Silvestre
Manolo Solo
Megan Montaner
Pepón Nieto
Cosimo Fusco
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
30 Coins - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
30 Coins - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
