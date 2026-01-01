Menu
Megan Montaner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Megan Montaner
Date of Birth
21 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
30 Coins
(2020)
6.8
Víctor Ros
(2015)
6.7
Lontano da te
(2019)
Filmography
6.1
The Good Luck
La buena suerte
Drama
2025, Spain
6.1
Si lo hubiera sabido
Drama, Romantic
2022, Spain
6.2
La vida padre
La vida padre
Comedy
2022, Spain
7
30 Coins
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2020, Spain
6.7
Lontano da te
Comedy, Romantic
2019, Spain/Italy
La caza. Monteperdido
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2019, Spain
6.8
Víctor Ros
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2015, Spain
