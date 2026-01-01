Megan Montaner

Menu
Date of Birth
21 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

30 Coins 7.0
30 Coins (2020)
Víctor Ros 6.8
Víctor Ros (2015)
Lontano da te 6.7
Lontano da te (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Good Luck 6.1
The Good Luck La buena suerte
Drama 2025, Spain
Si lo hubiera sabido 6.1
Si lo hubiera sabido
Drama, Romantic 2022, Spain
La vida padre 6.2
La vida padre La vida padre
Comedy 2022, Spain
Watch trailer
30 Coins 7
30 Coins
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2020, Spain
Lontano da te 6.7
Lontano da te
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Spain/Italy
La caza. Monteperdido
La caza. Monteperdido
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2019, Spain
Víctor Ros 6.8
Víctor Ros
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2015, Spain
