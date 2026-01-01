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Kinoafisha TV Shows Bridgerton Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Bridgerton"

Music from "Bridgerton" All info
Bridgerton (Music From the Netflix Original Series)
Bridgerton (Music From the Netflix Original Series) 19 tracks. Kris Bowers
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Bridgerton (Covers From the Netflix Original Series) - EP
Bridgerton (Covers From the Netflix Original Series) - EP 6 tracks. Vitamin String Quartet, Kris Bowers, Duomo
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Title Artist Time
1 Flawless My Dear Kris Bowers 1:44
2 The Latest Whistledown Kris Bowers 1:35
3 We Could Form an Attachment Kris Bowers 3:08
4 Shock and Delight Kris Bowers 4:02
5 Simon and Lady Danbury Kris Bowers 4:43
6 What Women Do Best Kris Bowers 2:48
7 Call Me Simon Kris Bowers 0:58
8 Sommerset House Kris Bowers 1:05
9 When You Are Alone Kris Bowers 2:47
10 Feeling Exceptional Kris Bowers 3:11
11 What You Saw Was a Lie Kris Bowers 5:15
12 The Duel Kris Bowers 7:14
13 A Love Based on Friendship Kris Bowers 4:20
14 All is Fair in Love and War Kris Bowers 2:21
15 Miserable Together, Happy Apart Kris Bowers 3:35
16 Come With Me Kris Bowers 2:28
17 One Last Dance Kris Bowers 2:44
18 Love is a Choice Kris Bowers 2:20
19 A Grand Finish Kris Bowers 3:34
Listen to songs from "Bridgerton" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Bridgerton" in different languages are free for listening online.
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